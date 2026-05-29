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Matthew Anderson, a lifelong Basalt resident and water quality technician for the Roaring Fork Conservancy, points to a new deed-restricted studio at the Midland Residences in Basalt that he’s planning to rent from his employer. The conservancy is one of a handful of local organizations and businesses that purchased a mix of deed-restricted and free-market condos in the newly-built complex.
Eleanor Bennett
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Aspen Public Radio & Aspen Journalism
Social Justice
Basalt’s new housing development could help some residents stay in their community
Eleanor Bennett
The Roaring Fork Conservancy is one of several local employers that have purchased a mix of deed-restricted and free-market condos to rent to staff in a new apartment complex in Basalt. Matthew Anderson, who works for the conservancy, will be one of the first residents to move into the new units.
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    Friday, September 4
    Aspen Public Radio Staff
    On today's podcast: Roaring Fork Schools wants to reign in absenteeism and do more to support students with special needs. Pharmacies are dealing with a shortage of estrogen patches. And Colorado voters will decide this November on whether to replace the state's flat income tax rate.
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