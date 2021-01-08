© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Skier’s Chalet Lodge has served as low-rent housing for Aspen’s “ski bums” since the late 2000s. Tenants received notice last week that their leases will end on August 31.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Local News
Skier's Chalet tenant leases to end August 31, marking changes to come at longtime 'ski bum' hub
Kaya Williams
The historic building is slated for new purposes in the Lift One Lodge project, which is in the building-permit review stage.
Local Newscasts
  • aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png
    Tuesday, June 13
    On today's newscast: ten people were shot in Denver during a late-night NBA championship celebration, Garfield County search and rescue crews helped find a missing child north of Dotsero, a new state law is focused on improving water quality in mobile home parks, Strawberry Days is returning to Glenwood this weekend, and more.
NPR News
Load More
Winemaking is Freedom
On Thursday, June 15, join celebrated restaurateur Rose Previte and husband David Greene, former national host of NPR’s Morning Edition, to explore seven incredible wines from around the world, with a remarkable wine tasting followed by an exclusive dinner.
Learn More
June Evergreen Giveaway: Win a private wine-tasting experience in The Little Nell’s cellar!
Sign up to become an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member at $15 a month and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a private wine tasting for up to four guests in The Little Nell’s cellar.
Learn More
Lawn Bash 2023
Join us at the Red Brick for Lawn Bash 2023. Featuring twenty-two local nonprofit organizations, a panel discussion on America’s food ecosystem moderated by 1A host Jenn White, followed by a free film screening in collaboration with Aspen Film.
Learn More
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter, The Transmitter. Stay informed with quality, local journalism from here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Delivered to your inbox every Friday morning.

Sign Up
Support Aspen Public Radio With Your Everyday Shopping
You can support Aspen Public Radio every time you swipe your value card at City Market, at no cost to you!
Learn More
Noticias En Español
La misión de Aspen Public Radio es proporcionar noticias e información de confianza a todos los oyentes del valle Roaring Fork. Estamos trabajando para ofrecer más noticias en español a nuestra comunidad.
aprende más