The Roaring Fork Conservancy is one of several local employers that have purchased a mix of deed-restricted and free-market condos to rent to staff in a new apartment complex in Basalt. Matthew Anderson, who works for the conservancy, will be one of the first residents to move into the new units.
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A new report identifies gaps in food assistance across Pitkin, Garfield and Eagle counties. The analysis suggests expanding mobile food banks, emergency food bags and home-delivery services could help address the issue.
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This weekend’s festivities will include art demonstrations, history tours and an open house at one of the town’s oldest homes.
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Updated federal requirements are driving up costs for the entrance to Aspen reevaluation. Aspen City Council will review significant project updates on Sept. 22.
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An intersection near Basalt Elementary and Middle schools is getting an upgrade to make it safer for pedestrians. A local Girl Scout troop helped design the changes, including a rainbow crosswalk and revamped pedestrian bridge.
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On today's podcast: Roaring Fork Schools wants to reign in absenteeism and do more to support students with special needs. Pharmacies are dealing with a shortage of estrogen patches. And Colorado voters will decide this November on whether to replace the state's flat income tax rate.
Regional News
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Mountain West texters are more likely to bring up self-harm in crisis conversations than Americans at large.
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A U.S. representative calls for an investigation into the site that would house Open AI.
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From Spokane, Wash. to Pueblo County, Colo., fast-moving fires have again wreaked havoc in neighborhoods this summer. Now, a network of scientists, fire professionals and other experts have joined forces to seek research-based solutions to the problem.
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The midterm elections are around the corner, and Colorado election officials are dealing with a lot of uncertainty. Colorado and about two dozen states have sued to block a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) rule to regulate and restrict mail ballots.
NPR News
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Even as anti-Muslim rhetoric rises in Texas, Muslim pitmasters are winning over diners and reshaping one of the state's most iconic culinary traditions.
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U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to arrive in Kyiv on Sunday in their first visit to the Ukrainian capital as part of a renewed push for peace in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
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Learn a few surprising facts about procrastination — and helpful tools to overcome it — with this quiz. It's based on social scientist Itamar Shatz's new book, Solving Procrastination.
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We asked readers to share stories about a moment of kindness involving a stranger. Here are some of their heartwarming anecdotes.
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It was a light bulb moment: If monsoon rains keep kids from safely getting to school, let's create a floating school to pick them up! Bangladesh pioneered the idea. How's it doing?
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U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Moscow to revive efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a halt to air attacks during their visit, but Moscow has not publicly responded.
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NPR's Linda Holmes is a daily puzzle devotee. She recommends games that will test your knowledge of geography, history, and even the most obscure corners of Wikipedia.
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Ann M. Martin's beloved series has influenced generations of readers. We're still asking: Which babysitter are you?
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Democrats and Republicans have found common ground in this campaign season. Both parties have poured millions into ads attacking data centers as the public continues to protest the AI facilities.
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