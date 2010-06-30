Who Do You Think Should Be Larry King's Replacement?
1 of 15 — Larry King has been married seven times. All those wives must have gleaned some interviewing expertise from spending so much time with Larry. Now, let them host on a seven-day rotation. — Ben Bergman, Morning Edition
2 of 15 — Jiminy Glick, as played by Martin Short. — Thom Woodward, Operations
3 of 15 — Kermit the Frog. He has prior newscasting experience on Sesame Street. — Javaun Moradi, SEO specialist
4 of 15 — Rolling Stone freelancer Michael Hastings, because evidently he knows how to get what he wants from interviewees. But if he won't take the gig, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, who is consequently out of a job. His favorite drink, Bud Light Lime, could be a new sponsor. — Heather Murphy, multimedia producer
5 of 15 — Arsenioooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo Hall! *fist pumps and barks* Because, dammit, he had a good show back in the '90s. Or '80s. When was it again? Whatever. *fist pumps in the air* — Tanya Ballard Brown, digital media editor
6 of 15 — Rod Blagojevich. Assuming he's not in jail. — Barrie Hardymon, Talk of the Nation
7 of 15 — Kanye West. Imagine the following: Bill Clinton: "And so, that's why philanthropy is so important, because --" Kanye: "IMA LET YOU FINISH, BUT THERE IS JUST NO WAY YOU DANCE BETTER THAN OBAMA." — Ramona Martinez, Washington Desk intern
8 of 15 — Dick Cheney. Because we all miss his point of view and he has a heart issue like Larry. — Beth Howard, broadcast librarian
9 of 15 — Roland Martin — any man who is willing to wear an ascot on the air deserves to be heard! — Michel Martin, host of Tell Me More
10 of 15 — Betty White — is there anything she can't do? — Melody Kramer, Fresh Air
11 of 15 — Chris Matthews moves from MSNBC — CNN instantly doubles its prime-time viewership to two — Dave Mattingly, newscast
12 of 15 — Larry David. "Up next, Kim-Kim the acrobat from South Korea ... ohhhh this is such bulls- - - ... who gives a s- - - about this anyway ... HELLO?! Mr. Ted Turner?! I can hear you now! No, no, he's not really talking to me, I'm just fooling myself. Mr. Kim-Kim, thanks for joining us ..." — Dominic Ruiz-Esparza, IT
13 of 15 — Christopher Walken. He looks a little bit like Larry King but is way more badass. He sings, he dances and he could scare Balloon Boy's dad into admitting anything. — Tamara Keith, business reporter
14 of 15 — Although only in middle school, Larry King's sons, Chance and Cannon. But they have to wear those outfits at all times. — Mito Habe-Evans, photo & multimedia intern
15 of 15 — Joe Franklin, because he was Larry King before Larry King was Larry King. — Keith Jenkins, senior multimedia producer
