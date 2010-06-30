Who Do You Think Should Be Larry King's Replacement?

1 of 15 — Larry King has been married seven times. All those wives must have gleaned some interviewing expertise from spending so much time with Larry. Now, let them host on a seven-day rotation. — Ben Bergman, Morning Edition

Larry King has been married seven times. All those wives must have gleaned some interviewing expertise from spending so much time with Larry. Now, let them host on a seven-day rotation. — Ben Bergman, Morning Edition

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images