Photos: 2010 Midterm Elections
1 of 14 — President Barack Obama holds a news conference in the White House to address midterm election results.
Alex Wong / Getty Images
2 of 14 — House Republican Leader John Boehner, R-OH (center), speaks during a press conference with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (left) and Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour (right) on Capitol Hill.
Jim Watson / Getty Images
3 of 14 — Incumbent Senatorial candidate Michael Bennet (D-CO) cheers with his family on Tuesday night, as early returns showed him leading. As of Wednesday afternoon, The Denver Post has reported that Bennett will be keeping his sea in the Senate.
Matt McClain / Getty Images
4 of 14 — Republican Marco Rubio stands with his mother, Oria Rubio, during his "Reclaim America Victory Celebration" in Coral Gables, Fla., after he clinched the Florida Senate seat.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
5 of 14 — Tea Party-supported Republican Rand Paul defeated Democrat Jack Conway in Kentucky's Senate race.
Tom Pennington / Getty Images
6 of 14 — California governor-elect Jerry Brown, a Democrat, speaks to supporters as he celebrates his win over Republican challenger and former eBay CEO Meg Whitman.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
7 of 14 — Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-CA, (center) celebrates with her husband and Sen. Dianne Feinstein after winning a fourth term in a close race against Republican candidate Carly Fiorina.
Mark Ralston / AFP/Getty Images
8 of 14 — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) thanks supporters at a results watching party in Anchorage, Alaska. Murkowski, defending her Senate seat as a write-in candidate, pulled into the lead in early results.
John Moore / Getty Images
9 of 14 — Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid embraces family members after defeating Sharron Angle in Nevada. Reid's victory helped Democrats hold their Senate majority.
Eric Jamison / AP
10 of 14 — Republican Senate candidate Christine O'Donnell, surrounded by family, concedes defeat to Democrat Chris Coons in Delaware. Coons will take over Vice President Joe Biden's former Senate seat.
Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images
11 of 14 — Tim Scott celebrates his victory in a House race in South Carolina. Scott is the first black Republican to be elected to Congress from South Carolina since Reconstruction.
Alice Keeney / AP
12 of 14 — Oklahoma governor-elect Mary Fallin (right), hugs her daughter, Christina, at a victory party in Oklahoma City. Fallin will become Oklahoma's first female governor.
Sue Ogrocki / AP
13 of 14 — New York governor-elect Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, gives a victory speech after defeating Carl Paladino.
Kathy Willens / AP
14 of 14 — Texas Republican Gov. Rick Perry kisses his wife, Anita, at a victory party in Buda, Texas after winning re-election.
LM Otero / AP
Copyright 2010 NPR