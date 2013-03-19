Turning The Camera On The Crowd At SXSW

Another South by Southwest festival has come and gone. And, as usual, there's been no shortage of media coverage for the events. But here's a slightly different perspective from Tamir Kalifa. By day, he's a photojournalist based in Austin, Texas. But he's also a member of the band Mother Falcon, a "17-piece rock orchestra of sorts," NPR's Stephen Thomspon says.
They played eight shows in six days — and even met NPR's Bob Boilen. And to capture it all, Kalifa carried around three film cameras, processing several rolls of film each night.
Kalifa's experimental style of Sprocket Rocket panoramas and multiple exposures captures the "overwhelming energy of the festival and thrill of experiencing it," as he puts it. We're all used to the perspective from the foot of the stage — rock stars bathed in stage-light hues. It's nice to see the view from the other side.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.