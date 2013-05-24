Former CEO To Resume His Post At Procter & Gamble

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Procter & Gamble made a surprise announcement last night. It's bringing back its former CEO as the company's new CEO. A.G. Lafley will replace Bob McDonald. Procter & Gamble is behind names like Crest toothpaste and Tide laundry detergent. The 170-year-old company has been struggling to grow in emerging markets.