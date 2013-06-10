China Experiences Slow Economic Growth

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

WERTHEIMER: Chinese exports grew by only 1 percent in May, the lowest rate in almost a year. Weak exports to the U.S. and Europe are the main culprits. And imports of the raw materials that fuel China's economy, such as copper and coal are also down.

China's leaders insist the economy is still on track. But analysts say these signs mean that Chinese annual growth could fall short of the government prediction of 7.5 percent.