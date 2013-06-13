Louvre Gives 'Mona Lisa' A Lighting Makeover
And today's last word in business is a more flattering light.
The Louvre in Paris has just unveiled sophisticated LED lighting for the "Mona Lisa."
They want to bring out her coloring the way Leonardo da Vinci might have seen her.
WERTHEIMER: Sophie Lemonnier, director of architecture at the Louvre, says the spotlight creates a more uniform intensity over the painting.
MONTAGNE: She did admit the LED lighting was more expensive for the museum, though one could say seeing Mona Lisa's smile in a new light: priceless.
