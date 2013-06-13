Louvre Gives 'Mona Lisa' A Lighting Makeover

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is a more flattering light.

The Louvre in Paris has just unveiled sophisticated LED lighting for the "Mona Lisa."

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

They want to bring out her coloring the way Leonardo da Vinci might have seen her.

SOPHIE LEMONNIER: (French spoken)

WERTHEIMER: Sophie Lemonnier, director of architecture at the Louvre, says the spotlight creates a more uniform intensity over the painting.

MONTAGNE: She did admit the LED lighting was more expensive for the museum, though one could say seeing Mona Lisa's smile in a new light: priceless.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MONA LISA") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.