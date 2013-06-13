NHL Finals: After 3 OTs, Chicago Beats Boston In Game 1

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Let's go to a different kind of hunt. Hockey's Stanley Cup finals got off to a thrilling start last night in Chicago. Game one between the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks was tied three-all at the end of regulation play and wasn't decided until the third overtime period.

(SOUNDBITE OF HOCKEY GAME)

(SOUNDBITE OF HOCKEY GAME)

WERTHEIMER: Chicago's Andrew Shaw finally made the game-winning goal. It was the 117th shot of the game in the 112th minute, ending one of the longest games in NHL Finals history.