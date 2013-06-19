Ranking Indicates Digital Customers Are Unsatisfied

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is digital disappointment.

The companies that dominate America's access to TV and the Internet are not making their customers very happy.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

The American Customer Satisfaction Index examines attitudes toward more than 40 industries. And in that index, cable TV and Internet service providers rank dead last.

When ranking companies like Verizon, Comcast and Direct TV, people complained of high costs, poor reliability and slow Internet speed.

(SOUNDBITE OF HUMMING)

GREENE: Slow.

INSKEEP: These service providers are so unpopular that even airlines rank higher in the public's estimation. Consumers used to put airlines at the bottom of their list, but airlines have climbed to third worst.

