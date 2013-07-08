Pope Francis Encourages A Humble Ride For Priests And Nuns

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Pope Francis has talked a lot about the Catholic Church needing to focus more on the poor. And he is not spinning his wheels on that message. Which brings us to today's last word in business: a humble ride. That's what the pope wants the young members of his flock to have in mind.

On Saturday, speaking to priests-in-training and nuns, he said while a car is necessary to do a lot of work, it shouldn't be a fancy one. He drove that home by saying: Just think about how many children are dying of hunger in the world. He added that seeing priests and nuns in the latest-model cars hurts him. He also said that having the latest smartphone is not the rout to happiness, either.

By the way, if you are wondering what the pope himself drives, an Italian news service says his car of choice in Vatican City is a compact Ford Focus.

