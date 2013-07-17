Hasbro Cuts Off Funding To National Scrabble Association

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business ads up to 15 points.

That's the value of the word goodbye in Scrabble. And goodbye is what Hasbro has said to the National Scrabble Association.

Hasbro cut off the association's funding, spelling its demise. The company had spent millions of dollars supporting the independent group.

The National Scrabble Association played a support role for the Scrabble community for more than 25 years. It worked with Merriam-Webster to create "The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary," and it refereed tournaments. Hasbro is now taking over those duties.

