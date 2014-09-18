Look At This: Portrait Of A Homeless Veteran
A few weeks ago, photographer David Gilkey and I went to an event for homeless veterans called Stand Down. We wanted to see what homeless veterans look like, and we wanted to photograph them.
We also wondered: How do they see themselves? We asked about 20 of them — that's how many came by our pop-up portrait studio. You can hear from some of them in the audio above, or just look at this.
Corrected: September 18, 2014 at 10:00 PM MDT
In the audio of this story, MCRD is incorrectly defined as Marine Corps Recruitment Depot. It is Marine Corps Recruit Depot.