PHOTOS: Voters Make Their Voices Heard In Nevada And South Carolina
By
Ariel Zambelich
Published February 20, 2016 at 8:51 PM MST
Hillary Clinton won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and Donald Trump earned a decisive victory in the South Carolina Republican primary. Meanwhile, Jeb Bush dropped out, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio have been locked in a tight fight for second place. You can catch up with the results and find out what they mean at elections.npr.org and NPRPolitics.org.
In case you missed it, here's how the day unfolded, in photos:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Ariel Zambelich is an editor on NPR's award-winning Visuals Team, which collaborates with the newsroom to tell stories that create empathy through photojournalism, illustration, graphics, design, data reporting, and video journalism. She has covered major breaking news events, collaborated on international stories including climate change in India and war in Afghanistan, photographed high-profile figures like President Obama and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and contributed to long-term investigations about veterans' issues and the effects of mustard gas testing.