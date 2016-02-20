© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

PHOTOS: Voters Make Their Voices Heard In Nevada And South Carolina

By Ariel Zambelich
Published February 20, 2016 at 8:51 PM MST
Erica Levine, 20, a poll manager at the Colleton County Fire & Rescue polling precinct registers a voter in Walterboro, S.C.
Mark Makela
/
Getty Images
Erica Levine, 20, a poll manager at the Colleton County Fire & Rescue polling precinct registers a voter in Walterboro, S.C.

Hillary Clinton won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and Donald Trump earned a decisive victory in the South Carolina Republican primary. Meanwhile, Jeb Bush dropped out, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio have been locked in a tight fight for second place. You can catch up with the results and find out what they mean at elections.npr.org and NPRPolitics.org.

In case you missed it, here's how the day unfolded, in photos:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The clerk of the Colleton County Fire & Rescue polling precinct displays a receipt proving a zero-vote count before voting began in Walterboro, S.C.
Mark Makela / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The clerk of the Colleton County Fire & Rescue polling precinct displays a receipt proving a zero-vote count before voting began in Walterboro, S.C.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (center), silhouetted as he talks to voters at a caucus site on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Jae C. Hong / AP
/
AP
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (center), silhouetted as he talks to voters at a caucus site on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Voters hold up presidential preferences cards, as votes are counted during a Democratic caucus at the University of Nevada on Saturday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
/
AP
Voters hold up presidential preferences cards, as votes are counted during a Democratic caucus at the University of Nevada on Saturday.
A U.S. Secret Service agent pulls a man's arm from the shoulder of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she greets workers inside the employee dining room at Harrah's Las Vegas. Clinton met with casino workers at Harrah's before doors opened for the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A U.S. Secret Service agent pulls a man's arm from the shoulder of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she greets workers inside the employee dining room at Harrah's Las Vegas. Clinton met with casino workers at Harrah's before doors opened for the Nevada Democratic caucus.
A dog enters a polling station as residents vote in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Charleston, S.C.
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A dog enters a polling station as residents vote in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Charleston, S.C.
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters in Henderson, Nev., after losing the caucus vote to Hillary Clinton by a narrow margin.
Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call via Getty Images
/
CQ Roll Call via Getty Images
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters in Henderson, Nev., after losing the caucus vote to Hillary Clinton by a narrow margin.
An election official hands an "I Voted Today" sticker to a woman who has just voted in the South Carolina Republican primary, while a man casts his ballot in the Meggett Town Hall polling station.
Mark Makela / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
An election official hands an "I Voted Today" sticker to a woman who has just voted in the South Carolina Republican primary, while a man casts his ballot in the Meggett Town Hall polling station.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a caucus day event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clinton claimed victory over Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nevada Democratic caucuses.
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a caucus day event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clinton claimed victory over Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Nevada Democratic caucuses.
Supporters gather prior to Donald Trump's victory speech in Spartanburg, S.C.
Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Supporters gather prior to Donald Trump's victory speech in Spartanburg, S.C.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley greets Sen. Marco Rubio, before the senator's address to supporters in Columbia, S.C.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley greets Sen. Marco Rubio, before the senator's address to supporters in Columbia, S.C.
Former Gov. Jeb Bush speaks at his rally in Columbia, S.C. Bush ended his campaign for president Saturday night, after a disappointing showing in the South Carolina primary.
Matt Rourke / AP
/
AP
Former Gov. Jeb Bush speaks at his rally in Columbia, S.C. Bush ended his campaign for president Saturday night, after a disappointing showing in the South Carolina primary.
Sen. Ted Cruz welcomes his wife Heidi and daughter Catherine on stage during a primary night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
Alex Wong / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Sen. Ted Cruz welcomes his wife Heidi and daughter Catherine on stage during a primary night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
An attendee holds a mask of Donald Trump during a rally in Spartanburg, S.C. Trump won Saturday's South Carolina primary, further entrenching his status as front-runner for the GOP nomination.
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
An attendee holds a mask of Donald Trump during a rally in Spartanburg, S.C. Trump won Saturday's South Carolina primary, further entrenching his status as front-runner for the GOP nomination.

Tags
Nation & World
Ariel Zambelich
Ariel Zambelich is an editor on NPR's award-winning Visuals Team, which collaborates with the newsroom to tell stories that create empathy through photojournalism, illustration, graphics, design, data reporting, and video journalism. She has covered major breaking news events, collaborated on international stories including climate change in India and war in Afghanistan, photographed high-profile figures like President Obama and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and contributed to long-term investigations about veterans' issues and the effects of mustard gas testing.