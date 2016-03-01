PHOTOS: Scenes From Super Tuesday

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton scored big wins on Super Tuesday, after a day of voting in more than a dozen states. Scroll down for scenes from the day, from polling places and campaign events to candidate speeches at some unique venues.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Primary voters cast their ballots Tuesday at Fairfax Circle Baptist Church in Fairfax, Va.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images / Getty Images Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio photograph him as he speaks during a campaign rally at Courtyards of Andover Event Center in Andover, Minn.

Branden Camp / Getty Images / Getty Images A Georgia voter casts his ballot at a fire station in Adairsville, Ga.

Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Attendees wait in line to enter a Super Tuesday night rally for Bernie Sanders in Essex Junction, Vt. The Vermont senator dominated his home state's primary, winning more than 85 percent of the vote.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images Republican presidential candidate John Kasich addresses an audience, including former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (second from right) and his wife, Callista Gingrich, during a town hall-style meeting at George Mason University Law School in Fairfax, Va.

Michael Dinneen / AP / AP Republican voters line up outside a polling place in Anchorage, Alaska. The Republican caucus there was the last Super Tuesday contest, ending at midnight ET.

Jose Luis Magana / AP / AP Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson waves to supporters during an election night party in Baltimore.

Andrea Morales / Getty Images / Getty Images A voter casts her ballot at the polling location inside the county's courthouse building in Marion, Ark. Arkansas had 40 Republican delegates and 32 Democratic delegates at stake in its primaries.