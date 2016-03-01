© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
PHOTOS: Scenes From Super Tuesday

By Amita Kelly,
Ariel Zambelich
Published March 1, 2016 at 11:13 PM MST
Hillary Clinton exits the stage after speaking during a Super Tuesday night rally in Miami.
Daniel Acker
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton scored big wins on Super Tuesday, after a day of voting in more than a dozen states. Scroll down for scenes from the day, from polling places and campaign events to candidate speeches at some unique venues.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Primary voters cast their ballots Tuesday at Fairfax Circle Baptist Church in Fairfax, Va.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio photograph him as he speaks during a campaign rally at Courtyards of Andover Event Center in Andover, Minn.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
A Georgia voter casts his ballot at a fire station in Adairsville, Ga.
Branden Camp / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Attendees wait in line to enter a Super Tuesday night rally for Bernie Sanders in Essex Junction, Vt. The Vermont senator dominated his home state's primary, winning more than 85 percent of the vote.
Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich addresses an audience, including former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (second from right) and his wife, Callista Gingrich, during a town hall-style meeting at George Mason University Law School in Fairfax, Va.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Republican voters line up outside a polling place in Anchorage, Alaska. The Republican caucus there was the last Super Tuesday contest, ending at midnight ET.
Michael Dinneen / AP
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson waves to supporters during an election night party in Baltimore.
Jose Luis Magana / AP
/
AP
A voter casts her ballot at the polling location inside the county's courthouse building in Marion, Ark. Arkansas had 40 Republican delegates and 32 Democratic delegates at stake in its primaries.
Andrea Morales / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Donald Trump speaks onstage as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (left) stands nearby during a Super Tuesday night event at Trump property Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
Ariel Zambelich
Ariel Zambelich is an editor on NPR's award-winning Visuals Team, which collaborates with the newsroom to tell stories that create empathy through photojournalism, illustration, graphics, design, data reporting, and video journalism. She has covered major breaking news events, collaborated on international stories including climate change in India and war in Afghanistan, photographed high-profile figures like President Obama and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and contributed to long-term investigations about veterans' issues and the effects of mustard gas testing.