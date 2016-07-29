PHOTOS: Dissent, Drama And Unity At The Democratic Convention
Ariel Zambelich
Published July 29, 2016 at 6:37 PM MDT
From a drama-inducing email leak to a pattern of audible interruptions from protesters throughout, the unification of the Democratic Party remained a bit of a question mark as the convention drew to a close on Thursday evening. Despite a lineup of speakers intended to calm the anxieties of the delegates and a plea from Sen. Bernie Sanders for his supporters to go all-in with the party's nominee, Hillary Clinton, the tumult of the Democratic National Convention mirrored that of the Republican National Convention the week prior.
Even so, there was triumph amidst the upheaval and the convention marked an important moment: the nomination of the first female presidential candidate for a major party in the history of the United States.
Throughout this past week in Philadelphia, photographer Gabriella Demczuk continued her exploration of the fractures in America's political system, examining the Democratic Party's attempt to make itself "stronger together."
