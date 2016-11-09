© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
PHOTOS: The Emotional Arc Of A Political Upset

By Ariel Zambelich
Published November 9, 2016 at 5:00 AM MST
(Above) Looking out from the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York City, at the start of Hillary Clinton's election night event. (Bottom left) The crowd reacts as they watch results roll in, and members of the media cover the race (bottom right) as attendees file in.
Yana Paskova for NPR
Like many other elections in recent memory, Tuesday's election was rife with ups and downs. Despite some major wins throughout the evening, Hillary Clinton wasn't able to win enough Electoral College votes to close the lead Donald Trump maintained. After a tight race that trudged on into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States.

The rise of a candidate with no experience in the military or elected office baffled many in politics. But Trump won voters over with his promise to "Make America Great Again."

In his acceptance speech, Trump called for unity among Democrats, Republicans and independents. "I say it's time for us to come together as one united people."

"Working together, we will begin the urgent task of working together and renewing the American dream," he said.

As her supporters cried and hugged each other, Clinton did not make an appearance at her event just a mile away at the Javits Center.

"We are so proud of you, and we are so proud of her. She has done an amazing job and she is not done yet," Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta said in her stead.

A bust of Donald Trump in cake form on display ahead of Trump's election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown.
/ Natalie Keyssar for NPR
Supporters pose at the Trump victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown (left), where Trump supporters rallied with signs and other ephemera.
/ Natalie Keyssar for NPR
People prepare to leave after Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton declined to speak after conceding the election at the Javits Center in Manhattan.
/ Yana Paskova for NPR
Trump supporters celebrate at the end of the evening at the New York Hilton Midtown.
/ Natalie Keyssar for NPR
Trump supporters cheer as the election is called in favor of the Republican candidate.
/ Natalie Keyssar for NPR
Supporters of both Trump (left) and Clinton (right) gathered on the north side of the White House on Tuesday night.
Raquel Zaldivar / NPR
Clinton supporters react to the results as they roll in, leading to the announcement that Trump had won the election.
/ Yana Paskova for NPR
Placards and beer bottles litter the floor of the ballroom where Trump spoke on election night after defeating Clinton.
/ Natalie Keyssar for NPR
Ariel Zambelich
Ariel Zambelich is an editor on NPR's award-winning Visuals Team, which collaborates with the newsroom to tell stories that create empathy through photojournalism, illustration, graphics, design, data reporting, and video journalism. She has covered major breaking news events, collaborated on international stories including climate change in India and war in Afghanistan, photographed high-profile figures like President Obama and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and contributed to long-term investigations about veterans' issues and the effects of mustard gas testing.