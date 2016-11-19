© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
PHOTOS: The Scene At The Lobby Of Trump Tower

By Don Gonyea
Published November 19, 2016 at 4:36 PM MST
People walk into the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on Nov. 14.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
People walk into the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on Nov. 14.

The lobby of Trump Tower in New York has become one of the most photographed places since the election. Over the past week, it has been bustling as President-elect Donald Trump met with several possible Cabinet picks and continued outreach to foreign leaders.

Over the course of the past week, Trump advisers including Kellyanne Conway, his children, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have circled through the lobby.
Top: (L) Drew Angerer (R) Spencer Platt; Center and Bottom: Drew Angerer / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Over the course of the past week, Trump advisers including Kellyanne Conway, his children, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Vice President-elect Mike Pence have circled through the lobby.

People have come and gone — some of them business contacts, some of them potential Cabinet secretaries, many powerful. As they pass through the lobby, the press looks on from a kind of a velvet-roped area not too far from the elevators. While some have stopped to talk to the media, the meetings themselves are well out of view as they take place on the 26th floor.

The press is kept behind a velvet rope as they wait for a glimpse of those meeting with Trump.
Top (L) Spencer Platt and (R) Drew Angerer; Bottom: Spencer Platt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
The press is kept behind a velvet rope as they wait for a glimpse of those meeting with Trump.

But the press and those meeting with the president-elect aren't the only people who are making their way through the lobby.

Tourists mix with reporters and potential officials of all types in the lobby.
(L) Drew Angerer and (R) Kevin Hagen / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tourists mix with reporters and potential officials of all types in the lobby.

The lobby is open to the public, so tourists pass through wearing Trump garb and posing for selfies. All of this combined makes for a highly unusual scene — particularly given the serious nature of the meetings happening upstairs.

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
