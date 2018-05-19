A Royal Wedding With Global Allure: Our Photo Album

It was a royal event like no other: People, royal invitees and journalists from around the world have gathered in what it is not only a British and American affair, but a global one. Interests and love transcends all borders and this union is the best representation of it.

We will be updating this album throughout the day. Here some of the most precious moments:

Dan Mullan / Getty Images / Getty Images Thousands of people wait for hours outside Windsor Castle to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images The royal wedding is a marriage of the United Kingdom and the United States. Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was an American actress.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Many of the onlookers at Windsor Castle show their national pride as well as their royal appreciation.

Chris J. Ratcliffe / Getty Images / Getty Images Two brides — at least in dress — pause outside the port-a-potties set up for the Windsor Castle crowd.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Royal images — including those of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and of course, the well-known royal pets, a corgi — abound in Windsor on Saturday.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Well-wishers line the Long Walk, the tree-lined road leading to Windsor Castle down which the guests and the bride traveled to the wedding.

Jack Taylor / Getty Images / Getty Images British flags weren't the only ones being waved around Windsor on Saturday. Some celebrated the marriage of America and royalty.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images A marching band performs on the streets of Windsor under sunny skies ahead of the royal nuptials.

Pool New / Reuters / Reuters Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St George's Chapel for her grandson's wedding. She was joined by her husband, Prince Philip, who recently underwent surgery.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham arrive for the ceremony at Windsor Castle. They had also attended the wedding of Prince William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, seven years ago.

Ian West / Getty Images / Getty Images Meghan Markle's former co-stars from the show Suits, including Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman, were on hand for the event.

Gareth Fuller / AP / AP The crowd cheered when human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney headed to St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images About 600 people, including several celebrities, were invited to Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

/ Getty Images / Getty Images The high-profile guests included tennis star Serena Williams and Oprah Winfrey, who both opted for shades of dusty rose and captured the British tradition of unusual headgear.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Actor Idris Elba and fiancee Sabrina Dhowre, followed by Oprah Winfrey, walk to St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images The Windsor Castle crowds and the millions watching at home get their first glimpse of Meghan Markle as she is driven to the chapel.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. For her tiara, she is wearing the Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images In a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Meghan walks herself partway down the aisle (she was joined by Prince Charles for the final stretch).

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officiates at Harry and Meghan's wedding. The service followed Common Worship, the official series of services associated with the Church of England.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry of Chicago, the first African-American leader of the Episcopal Church, spoke about the power of selfless, sacrificial love.

Jon Nazca / Reuters / Reuters In the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, tourists gather at a restaurant to celebrate the royal wedding.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Harry and Meghan proceed out of St. George's Chapel after the wedding, followed by their young bridesmaids and page boys and their family.

Jane Barlow/Andrew Matthews / Getty Images / Getty Images Harry, in the frock coat military uniform of the Blues and Royals, and Meghan, in her Givenchy boat neck dress, leave St. George's Chapel, but not before pausing for a kiss.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters / Reuters In Los Angeles, people got up bright and early — or maybe just stayed up late — to watch the ceremony from the Cat & Fiddle pub in Hollywood. The service began at 4 a.m. Pacific time.

Simon Dawson / Reuters / Reuters In London, people enjoy the nuptials in their own ways at the Book Club pub.

Hanna Lassen / Getty Images / Getty Images The wedding was truly a global affair. In Australia, spectators watch the celebration at George Street Event Cinemas in Sydney.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Prince Charles, father of the groom, accompanies Doria Ragland (left), mother of the bride, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, down the steps at Windsor Castle.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Prince Harry escorts the newest member of the royal family outside St. George's Chapel. Meghan's dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Damir Sagolj / Reuters / Reuters Royal fans who gathered in Windsor to cheer the arrivals of guests and the wedding party watched the ceremony on large screens.

Samir Hussein / Getty Images / Getty Images People gathered outside in Windsor showed their love of country — both the U.S. and the U.K. — as well as of royalty.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images / Getty Images The marriage got not only the formal approval of the queen but also the less-formal approval of America, delivered by fans in Windsor.

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex waves from an Ascot Landau carriage, which allows its passengers to sit up high so that they can be easily seen from outside.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images Harry and Megan hold hands in the Ascot Landau Carriage as their carriage procession rides along the Long Walk after their wedding ceremony.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images / Getty Images The carriage was pulled by four Windsor grey horses — Milford Haven, Sir Basil, Tyrone and Storm.

James D. Morgan / Getty Images / Getty Images The presence of the groom's late mother, Diana, the former Princess of Wales, was felt at the wedding. The bridal bouquet included Diana's favorite flowers, and her sister gave a reading.