In December 2022, the highly anticipated St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship took place in Rio Grande Park in downtown Aspen, CO. It was the tenth consecutive year Aspen Valley Polo Club hosted the star-studded event. One of the world's top snow polo tournaments, and the only snow polo event in North America, click to listen to sounds from what St. Regis Aspen says, "is ground zero for the Aspen experience and embodies everything guests love about snow polo itself."