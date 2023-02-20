Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, February 20
On today's newscast: Aspen’s city council has approved its latest water efficiency plan, the Crown family expects to name a new Skico president before the end of April, Adam Frisch has already raised $500K in his 2024 race against Republican Lauren Boebert, lawmakers are considering measures this week to address the opioid crisis in Colorado, biochar could help plug hundreds of orphan gas wells across the state, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.