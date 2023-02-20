Monday, February 20

On today's newscast: Aspen’s city council has approved its latest water efficiency plan, the Crown family expects to name a new Skico president before the end of April, Adam Frisch has already raised $500K in his 2024 race against Republican Lauren Boebert, lawmakers are considering measures this week to address the opioid crisis in Colorado, biochar could help plug hundreds of orphan gas wells across the state, and more.

