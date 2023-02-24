One year after Russia invaded, Ukrainians have been transformed
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
We're listening to people whose lives were transformed by the war in Ukraine.
A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:
One year after Russia's invasion, millions are refugees. Here's the voice of a 16-year-old speaking with Leila Fadel.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: I had to leave because I didn't want my father or me to possibly see each other die in the most horrible ways.
LEILA FADEL, HOST:
You shouldn't have to think about that at 16.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Well, I did.
MARTÍNEZ: Many who stayed became soldiers.
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Through interpreter) I'm old person, but I'm ready to fight to protect my grandchildren. I can still hold the weapon, and I remember how to use it.
INSKEEP: Ukrainians who stepped up to defend their country included an interior design student who enlisted.
FADEL: What do you want to do? Where do you want to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Through interpreter) Wherever I would be sent. I don't care.
FADEL: You're not scared?
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: (Through interpreter) No. Why? They came to our land, so they have to be scared - not us.
MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Frank Langfitt is part of the NPR team that has covered the war.
FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Everybody's a different person today in Ukraine than they were 12 months ago. And some people - many people - have risen to the occasion. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.