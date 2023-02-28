Ex-NFL Linebacker Blake Martinez has made millions selling Pokémon cards

(SOUNDBITE OF POKEMON SONG, "POKEMON THEME")

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Blake Martinez used to be an NFL linebacker. We're not related. He was a linebacker, I just looked like one. Anyways, Blake Martinez made $5 million in the last seven months by selling Pokémon cards. He started doing it online during the pandemic and has made 20% of what he earned during seven years in the NFL. And Martinez says the best part about selling Pokémon cards instead of sacking quarterbacks, no more shoulder and back pain.

