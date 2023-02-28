For 24 days, Elvis Francois was lost at sea — living mostly off Ketchup

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Elvis Francois was fixing his boat along the coast of St. Martin when a current pulled him and his boat offshore. For 24 days, he was lost at sea, living mostly off ketchup. When he finally made it back to shore, ketchup maker Heinz heard his story and started looking for him. It took two weeks, but they found him. They want to buy him a new boat. Hopefully it'll be stocked with plenty of ketchup in case of emergency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.