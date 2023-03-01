Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 1
On today's newscast: Pitkin County received what it believes was another false threat that briefly put Aspen schools on "secure" Wednesday morning, the school district has implemented a new crisis communication system, Skico announced its new CEO and an extended season at Highlands and Aspen Mountain, Aspen’s city council is looking to generate more affordable housing credits, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.