You can still get health benefits, even if you don't have a lot of time to exercise

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Ever heard of those productivity challenges - how you can get things done in 10-minute increments? Well, the British Journal of Sports Medicine says if we can just squeeze in 11 minutes of moderate exercise every day to get the heart pumping, we'd cut our health risks by almost a quarter. Now, excuse us while we race up to the seventh floor of NPR headquarters real quick.

(SOUNDBITE OF FEET POUNDING)

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.