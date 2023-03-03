STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The last woman standing on a high school cheerleading squad is an internet sensation. Katrina Kohel was ready to go to a statewide competition when her teammates all quit. Her coach in Morrill, Neb., said Katrina could go to watch, but instead, she took the floor solo.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KATRINA KOHEL: Turn it up.

INSKEEP: The Omaha World-Herald is just one place she's seen cheering her heart out.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Turn it up.

INSKEEP: Give me an N. Give me a P. Give me an R - News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.