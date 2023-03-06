Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, March 6
On today's newscast: a local woman was struck by a rock on Thursday while driving through Glenwood Canyon, Aspen residents have until Tuesday at 7 p.m. to cast their vote, Garfield County commissioners are asking the state to approve certain policies when it comes to wolf reintroduction, the World Cup ski races wrapped up this weekend, and more.
