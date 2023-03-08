Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 8
On today's newscast: Torre has won his third and final term as Aspen’s mayor and two council seats up for grabs will be filled by volunteer firefighter Sam Rose and local real estate agent Bill Guth. Plus, the Roaring Fork School District is working to expand its Career and Technical Education opportunities, a local ecologist will be speaking about the importance of a rare type of wetland this week, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arvada to discuss federal efforts to combat climate change, and more.
