Wednesday, March 8

On today's newscast: Torre has won his third and final term as Aspen’s mayor and two council seats up for grabs will be filled by volunteer firefighter Sam Rose and local real estate agent Bill Guth. Plus, the Roaring Fork School District is working to expand its Career and Technical Education opportunities, a local ecologist will be speaking about the importance of a rare type of wetland this week, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arvada to discuss federal efforts to combat climate change, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.