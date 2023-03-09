A burrowing owl stows away on a 2-week cruise to Mexico

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. As winter winds down, some of us are already longing for our next vacation. That includes a burrowing owl who stowed away on a two-week cruise to Mexico. Wildlife officials helped the unexpected tourist disembark when the ship docked back in South Florida. They say the bird had nothing to declare in customs. If asked, it probably would've replied, hoo (ph), me? The owl is now safely recovering with a staycation, this time at the South Florida Wildlife Center. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.