Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Thursday, March 9
On today's newscast: Representative Lauren Boebert wants to take the gray wolf off the federal endangered species list, the Aspen School District talked about updating security measures at its board meeting Wednesday, drug policy advisors are in town to speak about solutions to the fentanyl and opioid crisis, Epic ski passes for next winter are already on sale, and more.
