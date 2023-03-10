Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, March 10
On today's newscast: a 71-year-old skier died yesterday at Snowmass after hitting a tree, the Aspen School District is getting four new electric buses, Aspen's newest city council members will be sworn in next month, a documentary about the community of Crested Butte is screening in Aspen, state lawmakers unveiled new bills to protect access to abortions and gender-affirming care, and more.
