Monday, March 13
On today's newscast: local officials want to see more done at the state level to prevent accidents in Glenwood Canyon, a valleywide housing summit is coming to Aspen next week, voter turnout was low among young people in Aspen's election, a local teacher’s union is presenting its recommendations to the Roaring Fork School District board on Wednesday, and more.
