The 1A Movie Club recaps the 2023 Oscars

Hollywood’s biggest night has come and gone. And it was a memorable one, even in the run-up.

Shortly after announcing its nominees, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences conducted an internal investigation into the campaigning tactics of best actress nominee Andrea Riseborough.

And, excluding Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, this year’s slate of best actor nominees were entirely white. That’s three years after the academy announced new diversity guidelines in response to 2015’s Oscars-so-white campaign.

So where do the Oscars go from here? And what do this year’s awards tell us about the state of moviegoing?

