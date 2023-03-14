Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras tour kicks off Friday in Swift City

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Taylor Swift's much anticipated Eras Tour kicks off Friday. The first stop - the same stadium that hosted this year's Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. Let's make that Swift City, Ariz. Glendale has temporarily changed its name to celebrate the singer-songwriter. Mayor Jerry Weiers made the announcement while asking Swifties to share some smiles that can light up the whole town. Welcome to Swift City, Taylor. It's been waiting for you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.