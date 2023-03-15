Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 15
On today's newscast: Aspen's city council has approved $1.8M in grant funding to nearly 100 local nonprofits, city staff are working with CDOT to fix the particularly bad potholes in Aspen, Aspen Film’s spring “Shortsfest” announced its lineup this week, the EPA proposed new drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.