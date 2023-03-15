Wednesday, March 15

On today's newscast: Aspen's city council has approved $1.8M in grant funding to nearly 100 local nonprofits, city staff are working with CDOT to fix the particularly bad potholes in Aspen, Aspen Film’s spring “Shortsfest” announced its lineup this week, the EPA proposed new drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals, and more.

