Why Metallica is a big winner in the comeback of vinyl records

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Metallica is a big winner in the vinyl comeback, with vinyl records outselling CDs for the first time in 25 years. Metallica decided to keep up with the demand by buying a record-pressing company. The heavy metal band has been working with Furnace Record Pressing since 2008, and it now owns the Virginia-based operation that's ready to roll out Metallica's next album when it drops next month. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.