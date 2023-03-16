Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, March 16
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs is hosting a candidate forum Monday ahead of its election, the Roaring Fork School District is holding a town hall next week on housing, Democrat Elizabeth Velasco and Republican Perry Will are partnering on a bill to improve language accessibility, a show featuring Aspen Art Museum fellows opens Thursday at Anderson Ranch, and more.
