© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This is Sleep Awareness Week and Friday is World Sleep Day

Published March 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Our editors who help to shape the story selection on this program seem to be sending a message. Once again, we have a story of sleep. One-third of American adults do not get enough sleep each night - or each afternoon, in our case. And this is Sleep Awareness Week. Today is World Sleep Day. For those who celebrate, the CDC suggests you limit electronics, big meals, caffeine and alcohol, but add a little exercise. Enjoy.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.