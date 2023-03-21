After nearly 13 years underwater, a camera is found and the photos recovered

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. More than a decade ago, Coral Amayi was tubing with friends down a river in Colorado. She flipped over and lost her camera, along with photos of her graduation and her best friend's wedding. Ow. After all those years underwater, the camera was plucked from the sand by a fisherman. Spencer Greiner took it home, retrieved the pictures from the memory card and shared some of them online. Amayi is now reunited with her memories. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.