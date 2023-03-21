Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 21
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs candidates participated in a public forum Monday ahead of the April 4 election, Aspen has named its next police chief, tomorrow's regional housing summit in Aspen will be live streamed, President Biden will designate an Indigenous sacred site in our region as a national monument Tuesday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.