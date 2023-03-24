Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, March 24
On today's newscast: high schoolers descended on the State Capitol in Denver to demand stricter gun-control laws after the recent shooting, the Roaring Fork School District hosted a town hall this week to address concerns over staff housing, Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield county commissioners participated in a joint panel at Wednesday's housing summit, and more.
