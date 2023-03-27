Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, March 27
On today's newscast: a local resident likely died Sunday in a cabin fire up the Frying Pan valley, a part-owner of an Arizona hockey team was suspended by the NHL after he was arrested for domestic violence in Aspen, longtime local resident Julia Marshall passed away unexpectedly after a day of skiing with friends on March 12, The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is back in town, and more.
