Monday, March 27

On today's newscast: a local resident likely died Sunday in a cabin fire up the Frying Pan valley, a part-owner of an Arizona hockey team was suspended by the NHL after he was arrested for domestic violence in Aspen, longtime local resident Julia Marshall passed away unexpectedly after a day of skiing with friends on March 12, The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is back in town, and more.

