In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.

Roaring Fork Contra Dance

By James Barrs
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT
James Barrs / Aspen Public Radio
Taking place monthly on Saturday evenings, Roaring Fork Contra Dance is a special night of called dances and live music that brings people together to share in community. Hear sounds from a lively night of contras, squares, round dances, waltzes and polkas featuring live music by Wooden Nickel String Band and called by Kirsten Buda from Grand Junction.

Contra Dance Sonic ID (First Dance)
Medley - Leake County Two-Step/Hollow Poplar/Henry King’s Reel (key of G)
Contra Dance Sonic ID (Second Dance)
Medley - Gunboat/Big Sciota/Turkey in the Straw (key of G cross)

This audio was recorded on March 13, 2023 at the Carbondale Community School.

James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student run radio station. Four years later he became the General Manager for WNUR, producing events such as WNUR Transference Festival and Sonic Celluloid.
