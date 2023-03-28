Taking place monthly on Saturday evenings, Roaring Fork Contra Dance is a special night of called dances and live music that brings people together to share in community. Hear sounds from a lively night of contras, squares, round dances, waltzes and polkas featuring live music by Wooden Nickel String Band and called by Kirsten Buda from Grand Junction.

Contra Dance Sonic ID (First Dance) Medley - Leake County Two-Step/Hollow Poplar/Henry King’s Reel (key of G) Listen • 10:51

Contra Dance Sonic ID (Second Dance) Medley - Gunboat/Big Sciota/Turkey in the Straw (key of G cross) Listen • 12:57

This audio was recorded on March 13, 2023 at the Carbondale Community School.