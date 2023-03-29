Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, March 29
On today's newscast: AVLT is in the process of acquiring the Colorado Outward Bound School basecamp in Marble, local U.S. Ski Team member Hailey Swirbul announced her retirement from competitive racing, Snowmass Village Town Council unanimously approved its 2023 goals, four new gun-control bills have passed both chambers in the state legislature, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.