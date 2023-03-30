Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, March 30
On today's newscast: Pitkin County is hoping to get the ball rolling on another landfill expansion, elected officials are frustrated that tax money can't be used to enforce HOV lanes in the upper valley, state lawmakers want to add guardrails to the wolf reintroduction process, local artist Marilyn Lowey is giving a talk at The Art Base, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.