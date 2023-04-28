May 2023 Evergreen Giveaway: Win a staycation at the luxurious Distillery Inn!

When you sign up to become an Aspen Public Radio Evergreen member at $15 a month this May, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a staycation at the luxurious Distillery Inn in Carbondale, valued at $1,125.

Enjoy a two-night stay while sleeping with the stills at “The Most Sustainable Distillery on the Planet.” Tour Marble Distillery with a distiller and enjoy walking through two flights of Marble spirits before relaxing in your spa shower and slipping into 1,000-count luxury linens in front of your fireplace. Cruise around town on our complimentary bikes or relax on the rooftop partio while sipping on local Colorado-made craft cocktails and small bites.

Subject to availability, so book early as the five suites fill up quickly. Expires December 31, 2023.

Already an Evergreen member? Thank you! You’ve already been automatically entered.

Ready to sign up for your chance to win? Become a monthly Evergreen member to be entered now. And remember: Aspen Public Radio Evergreen members are automatically entered into ALL of our giveaways throughout the year.

Throughout the Aspen Public Radio pledge drives/campaigns and at other times during the year, Aspen Public Radio may hold giveaways and opportunities. Visit here for a full list of rules.