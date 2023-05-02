© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Out-of-staters descend on Teton County, Wyoming, for annual shed antler hunt

Aspen Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT
The start of the shed antler hunt season in Teton County, Wyoming, on May 1, drew hundreds of visitors — some on horseback.

Out-of-staters descended upon Teton County early Monday morning for the opening of shed elk antler season.

It’s the last year non-Wyoming residents are allowed to come to the early start date, and many weren’t happy about the new law.

Hundreds of cars lined the road through the National Elk Refuge right outside Jackson.

Most plates were from out of state.

Drivers made their way through the elk refuge in a motorcade starting at 6 a.m. on May 1 in Teton County, Wyoming.

Hunter Rackham came from just across the border in Idaho to find antlers for her collection.

"Adrenaline’s always really high. You never know if you’re going to get up there and find anything or you’re going to find the whole lot of it," said Rackham.

Rackham’s group found about 50 antlers – a good year for them considering the harsh winter conditions that kept elk at lower elevations.

Shed hunters enjoy the sunny day after finding their antlers in Teton County, Wyoming, on May 1.

And a good showing considering – come next year – a new Wyoming law will bar nonresidents like Rackham from attending the May 1st start date.

"I think we’re all kind of against it. I think it brings the community of conservationists together and I just think it’s a really cool opportunity to get out here and see what Wyoming’s all about," said Rackham.

Locals, however, were supportive of the new law, saying it’ll limit competition for the antlers.

Shed season in other parts of the state were delayed because of the extreme winter.

They’ll kick off in two weeks.

