Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Thursday, May 4

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM MDT
aspen_morning_news_logo-storypost.png

On today's newscast: Officials prepare for future emergencies after winter school threats, tobacco tax funds could support a shelter for domestic abuse survivors, the city of Aspen plans to pilot arts and culture grants, debris flow and snowmelt impact area roads, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials unanimously approve a wolf reintroduction plan, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
