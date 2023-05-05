Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, May 5
On today's newscast: Highway 133 closed due to a rockslide on McClure Pass and a giant sinkhole near Paonia, updates on a new Snowmass Lift and Lift One Lodge and other SkiCo happenings, more on wolves, the outdoor recreation economy's big boom, predictions on wildfire season, and more.
