Wednesday, May 10
On today's newscast: Police recover motorcycles from local thefts, Aspen’s city council gets an update on its affordable housing plan and codifies a short-term rental tax, a Carbondale artist contributes art to a new Hollywood film, local groups seek feedback on Coal Basin methane emissions studies, the state legislature wraps up its session, and more.
